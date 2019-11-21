Measles hits Tonga women's World Cup qualifying bid

New Zealand beat Fiji 53-0 in the Oceania Championship opener on Monday

Tonga women are out of the Oceania Championship in Fiji, a route to qualify for 2021 World Cup, after an outbreak of measles in their country.

They were scheduled to play Australia A on Tuesday, but will instead remain in quarantine for 18 days.

Tonga's health ministry last week reported 251 confirmed or suspected cases in the country.

A Fiji health ministry official said Tonga's participation could have spread the disease internationally.

"There's a risk that the teams they play against and any other people they come into contact with during the infectious period of the disease could be exposed and develop the disease," said Dr Aalisha Sahukan.

"And those who potentially develop the disease could spread it to other people in Fiji, and overseas when the national teams return home."

World Rugby are expected to make a statement on Tonga's possible qualification for the 2021 World Cup. They are yet to make an appearance at the tournament.