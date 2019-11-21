Justin Tipuric: Ospreys aim to keep 'iconic' captain

Justin Tipuric (centre) has been on two British and Irish Lions tours in 2013 and 2017

Ospreys say it is vital they keep their "iconic" captain Justin Tipuric with the Wales flanker out of contract at the end of the season.

The region are in talks to re-sign Tipuric who has attracted interested from English and French clubs.

Tipuric, 30, has been at Ospreys since he made his debut in November 2009.

"It's important we retain players like Justin because it shows our level of ambition," said head coach Allen Clarke.

Tipuric will be able to move outside Wales and continue playing international rugby because he has won 73 Test caps, 72 for Wales and one for the British and Irish Lions.

Wales currently have a 60-cap selection rule for players based outside of Wales which they are reviewing.

"It is no secret that I am a tremendous admirer and he is a good a rugby player as I have ever been involved with," said Clarke.

"He is a brilliant person. I think he is iconic and right up there with Alun Wyn in terms of what the Ospreys are about.

"What we need to do is put a squad together that realises his ambitions knowing the principles the man has.

"He is interested in being at a club that can win trophies and that's where we want to be in the near future."

Ospreys have struggled to demonstrate that form this season with six defeats in their opening seven games.