European Challenge Cup: Edinburgh v Bordeaux (Fri)

Explosive number eight Mata is one of 13 changes in the home ranks at Murrayfield

European Challenge Cup: Edinburgh v Bordeaux Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Friday, 22 November Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland, live text updates on BBC Sport Scotland website & app

Fiji number eight Bill Mata returns as Edinburgh make 13 changes for Friday's Challenge Cup tie with Bordeaux.

Scotland squad quartet Blair Kinghorn, Henry Pyrgos, Ben Toolis and Magnus Bradbury are among those recalled to the starting line up at Murrayfield.

Lock Grant Gilchrist and winger Eroni Sau retain their places from last week's 31-10 opening win away to Agen.

Bordeaux sit second in the Top 14 and opened the tournament with a thrilling 40-30 win over Wasps.

Edinburgh, who have won their past 13 home games in the pool stage of the Challenge Cup, beat Bordeaux home and away in the 2014-15 tournament.

"We enjoyed a good win in Agen last weekend and we want to keep the momentum going," said Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill.

"We've made a number of changes to the starting line-up - bringing back plenty of experience across the board - and I expect us to perform on the night. We're back in front of our own supporters and we always want to do well at home.

"Bordeaux are second in the Top 14 for a reason and have players throughout their squad that can cause damage on any stage. However, we've had a really good training week and the boys are looking forward to the challenge."

Edinburgh number eight Nick Haining is unavailable as he begins a two-week suspension for "striking an opponent with his head" in Agen.

Edinburgh: Kinghorn, Sau, Bennett, Scott, Van der Merwe, Van der Walt, Pyrgos; Schoeman, Willemse, Ceccarelli, Toolis, Gilchrist, Bradbury, Crosbie, Mata.

Replacements: Fenton, Bhatti, Berghan, Douglas, Barclay, Shiel, Hickey, Taylor.

Bordeaux: Buros, Cordero, Radradra, Seuteni, Connor, Jalibert, Lucu; Paiva, Pelissie, Kaulashvili, Douglas, Flanquart, Gorgadze, Woki, Higginbotham.

Replacements: Kovekalou, El Fakir, Marais, Tauleigne, Gimbert, Botica, Tamanivalu.