Joe Schmidt says he moved quickly to support Rory Best after Belfast trial outcry

Joe Schmidt says Rory Best considered walking away from the game after being criticised for attending the trial of Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding

Joe Schmidt says he moved to support then Ireland captain Rory Best after the fallout from him attending the 2018 rape trial of two former team-mates.

Then Ireland captain Best was criticised after he and fellow team-mate Iain Henderson attended the trial of Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding.

The court case coincided with the start of Ireland's 2018 Six Nations campaign.

"[I was worried] Because of the hashtag 'not my captain'. The way he was isolated," said Schmidt.

Two weeks after Ireland clinched the Grand Slam, Jackson and Olding were acquitted of rape and the duo had their Ulster and Ireland contract terminated the following month after controversy over social media and text messages which they had exchanged.

Speaking to BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound Extra Time, Schmidt added: "What I tried to do was to not allow him [Best] be completely isolated - certainly not in the lead up to the [first Six Nations] game [against France]. I could see how tough it was for him."

'Best considered walking away from rugby'

In his new book 'Ordinary Joe', the former Ireland head coach says the Ulster hooker briefly considered "walking away from the game" amid the controversy, before going on to captain the Irish to a Grand Slam triumph the following month.

Best's Ireland career ended after 124 caps following Ireland's World Cup quarter-final defeat by New Zealand last month while Schmidt also stepped down as Ireland coach after the tournament.

Jackson, now with English Premiership club London Irish, and Olding, operating for French Top 14 club Brive, have not played in Ireland since leaving Ulster and Schmidt believes "it's impossible to predict that landscape" into the future.

"Being found not guilty doesn't necessarily in some people's eyes excuse behaviour. That's a difficult thing to overcome.

"You would hope that people…we have a system where people are punished for crime and not doing a crime and you hope that at some stage, forgiveness would be part of that."

Schmidt 'still mired in World Cup disappointment'

The former Ireland coach admits to "still being mired in the disappointment" of his team's World Cup campaign.

After a 2018 which also included a first home win over New Zealand and series triumph in Australia, Ireland went into 2019 with high hopes but a heavy opening Six Nations defeat by England saw confidence appear to drain out of the team and they were unable to arrest that decline at the World Cup.

Schmidt continues to maintain that his decision to target the World Cup from a year ahead of the tournament saw Ireland lose focus and momentum.

"I think I made a mistake in trying to make the World Cup so important and pitching it so early in the year or a year ahead.

"When we tried to project that further, we underperformed during the Six Nations and confidence is fickle."

Schmidt says that he pleaded with Simon Zebo not to sign for French club Racing 92

Simon Zebo's decision to move to French club Racing 92 saw him missing out on Ireland's 2018 and 2019 campaigns but the former Ireland coach has denied suggestions the talented wing's approach did not sit well with him.

"If you were to interview Simon, he would tell you about me travelling to Munster, pleading with him to stay in the country.

"He was a guy we wanted to keep investing in. He was really important to us.

"It's not like that relationship isn't positive. I've texted him and kept an eye on how he's going at Racing.

"Does he fit? You don't want all the same sort of people. We have very different personalities in the team. He's a flamboyant character but he's still a super player. When he left, Jacob Stockdale came straight in."