|2019-20 Heineken Champions Cup: Benetton v Northampton Saints
|Venue: Stadio Comunale di Monigo Date: Saturday, 23 November Kick-off: 13:00 GMT
|Coverage: Live score updates on the BBC Sport website
Northampton have changed more than half of their team for the trip to Benetton in the European Champions Cup.
Saints director of rugby Chris Boyd has made eight changes, with Mike Haywood the only survivor in the front five from their 25-14 victory over Lyon.
Matt Proctor replaces England's Piers Francis in midfield, but World Cup winner Cobus Reinach and Wales' Dan Biggar continue their half-back axis.
Benetton also make eight changes for their home debut in the competition.
The Italian side still boast a number of Azzurri internationals, including full-back Jayden Hayward and fly-half Tommaso Allan.
Benetton: Hayward; Tavuyara, Brex, Benvenuti, Ioane; Allan, Duvenage; Zani, Faiva, Riccioni, Herbst, Ruzza, Pettinelli, Steyn, Halafihi
Replacements: Mancini Parri, Traore, Pasquali, Cannone, Snyman, Lazzaroni, Tebaldi, Keatley
Northampton: Tuala; Sleightholme, Proctor, Hutchinson, Collins; Biggar, Reinach; Van Wyk, Haywood, Franks, Moon, Ratuniyarawa, Gibson, Ludlam, Harrison
Replacements: Van Vuuren, Waller, Hill, Bean, Eadie, Mitchell, Dingwall, Furbank