Scotland and Exeter full-back Stuart Hogg will start against former club Glasgow this weekend

2019-20 Heineken Champions Cup: Exeter Chiefs v Glasgow Warriors Venue: Sandy Park, Exeter Date: Saturday, 23 November Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW and digital, BBC Radio Devon and BBC Sport website.

Full-back Stuart Hogg start for Exeter in their Champions Cup game against his former club Glasgow Warriors.

England winger Jack Nowell replaces Alex Cuthbert on the wing as the Chiefs make just one change from the side that inflicted a first home defeat of the campaign on La Rochelle last time out.

Glasgow also make one change to the side that beat Sale.

Chris Fusaro replaces flanker Callum Gibbins, who injured his shoulder in the win at Scotstoun.

Scotland international Hogg spent nine seasons with Glasgow, winning the Pro12 title in 2015, before moving to Devon in the summer.

Chiefs forward coach Rob Hunter said his players are all "pretty excited" to welcome the Scottish side to Sandy Park.

"We've had some mixed results against them over the years - and they'll be coming down on a bit of a high having won last weekend," he said.

"That said, our focus this week has been on ourselves and looking to build on what we did last weekend."

Glasgow Warriors opened their Champions Cup campaign with a victory for the first time since 2016 against the Sharks, but head coach Dave Rennie said the hosts will "ask questions" of his side.

"We reward performance. Last weekend, we went well, especially up front, and I'm looking for the boys to put in another shift this weekend," he said.

"Exeter have a good set piece and skill set and a guy we know a fair bit about in the backs.

"They will ask questions of us up front and we need to be strong again there."

Exeter: Hogg; Nowell, Slade, Whitten, O'Flaherty; Simmonds, White; Hepburn, Yeandle, Williams, Dennis, Hill, Ewers, Vermeulen, Simmonds

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, Moon, Street, Kirsten, Armand, Maunder, Steenson, Hill

Glasgow Warriors: Seymour, Tagive, Grigg, Johnson, Van der Merwe, Hastings, G Horne; Kebble, Brown, Z Fagerson, Harley, Cummings, Wilson, Fusaro, M Fagerson.

Replacements: Turner, Allan, Rae, McDonald, Gordon, Ali Price, P Horne, Steyn.