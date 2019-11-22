Heineken European Champions Cup: Toulouse v Connacht (Sat)

Fly-half Fitzgerald landed a crucial 68th minute penalty in Connacht's three-point win over Montpellier last weekend

Heineken European Champions Cup: Toulouse v Connacht Venue: Stade Ernest-Wallon, Toulouse Date: Saturday, 23 November Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC Sport website and app.

Centre Bundee Aki will miss Connacht's European Champions Cup encounter with Toulouse as head coach Andy Friend makes seven changes from the side that defeated Montpellier last weekend.

Tom Farrell steps in at 13 while Conor Fitzgerald is named at fly-half with Jack Carty on the bench.

Quinn Roux returns to captain the side at lock as Eoghan Masterson is restored to the back row.

Toulouse make three changes from last weekend as Romain Ntamack moves to 10.

Connacht kicked off their first Champions Cup campaign since the 2016-17 season with a 23-20 win at the Sportsground last Sunday.

That game was Aki's first provincial appearance of the season having returned from World Cup duty with Ireland, but he is not named in the squad for the Toulouse game, with 26-year-old Farrell coming in as a straight swap at outside centre.

Caolin Blade will make his 100th Connacht appearance on Saturday

Fly-half Fitzgerald is rewarded for his vital contribution off the bench last weekend with a starting berth, where he will partner Caolin Blade in what will be the scrum-half's 100th Connacht appearance.

The other switch in the backs sees Matt Healy coming in at full-back in place of Darragh Leader.

Friend makes four changes to the pack including two in the front row where Peter McCabe and Dave Heffernan replace Denis Buckley and Tom McCartney.

Last year's beaten semi-finalists Toulouse began their 2019-20 European campaign with impressive away win against Gloucester, overturning an 11-point half-time deficit to secure a 25-20 victory at Kingsholm.

With Ntamack swapping centre for fly-half, Lucas Tauzin takes over at 12.

Scotland's Richie Gray is back in the second-row with Alban Placines replacing Francois Cros at blindside flanker in the only other change.

Toulouse: Ramos; Huget, Guitoune, Tauzin, Medard; Ntamack, Bezy; Baille, Mauvaka, Faumuina, Gray, Tekori; Placines, Elstadt, Kaino.

Replacements: Marchand, Du Toit, Aldegheri, Arnold, Tolofua, Cros, Ahki, Pages.

Connacht: Healy; Godwin, Farrell, Daly, Porch; Fitzgerald, Blade; McCabe, Heffernan, Robertson-McCoy, Dillane, Roux; Masterson, Fainga'a, Copeland.

Replacements: Delahunt, Burke, Bealham, Maksymiw, Boyle, Lloyd, Carty, Robb.