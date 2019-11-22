Eighteen-year-old winger Louis Rees-Zammit is set to make his full European debut for Gloucester against Montpellier

2019-20 Heineken Champions Cup: Montpellier v Gloucester Venue: Altrad Stadium Date: Sunday, 24 November Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on the BBC Sport website

Gloucester's teenage winger Louis Rees-Zammit will make his full European debut against Montpellier in the Champions Cup.

The 18-year-old is one of 11 changes made by the Cherry and Whites after their opening game defeat by Toulouse.

Only Jason Woodward, Chris Harris, Freddie Clarke and Gerbrandt Grobler retain their places in the starting XV.

Montpellier have also rung the changes with only five players keeping their spot from the defeat at Connacht.

At 18 years and 295 days old, Rees-Zammit will become the Gloucester's youngest ever starter in a European fixture.

Ollie Thorley comes in on the other wing and Billy Twelvetrees will play at inside centre, while Callum Braley and Lloyd Evans pair up at half-back.

The Cherry and Whites were leading 20-9 against four-time winners Toulouse at Kingsholm, before the French side scored 16 unanswered second-half points to take victory, and Gloucester head coach Johan Ackermann said there are "no easy games in this group".

"It shows the quality of the competition," he said. "A lot of last weekend's games were highly contested and could have gone either way."

Like Gloucester, Montpellier lost their opening Pool 5 game 23-20 against Connacht, and Ackerman says the French side "will want to fix that this weekend".

He added: "Connacht played with a lot of passion and commitment and found a way to defeat a very good and a very star-studded Montpellier side.

"We know that we'll be up against a highly-motivated side.

"If we fix the things that we can control, we've put in a lot of hard work in the last few days, and can play our brand and style, then we do see opportunities and if we get early points can add to that pressure."

Montpellier: Immelman; Reilhac, Vincent, Serfontein, Nadolo; Bouthier, Paillaugue; Fichten, B Du Plessis, Chilachava, J Du Plessis, Mikautadze, Ouedraogo, Camara, Timu,

Replacements: Delhommel, Nariashvili, Haouas, Devergie, Sanga, Vincent, Darmon, Willemse

Gloucester: Woodward; Rees-Zammit, Harris, Twelvetrees, Thorley; Evans, Braley; Hohneck, Fourie, Balmain, Craig, Grobler, Polledri, Kriel, Clarke

Replacements: Gleave, Rapava Ruskin, Ford-Robinson, Ackermann, Ludlow, Simpson, Atkinson, Banahan