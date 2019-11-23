Saracens 44-3 Ospreys: Defending European champions win with bonus point

Saracens winger Rotimi Segun scored two tries as the defending champions secured their first European win of the season against Ospreys

European Champions Cup Pool four; Saracens v Ospreys Saracens: (23) 44 Tries: Singleton, Segun 2, Lewington, Penalty, Barrington Cons: M Vunipola 3 Pens: Daly, M Vunipola Ospreys: (3) Pen: Hook

Defending champions Saracens returned to winning ways in the European Champions Cup with a bonus-point victory over Ospreys in Pool Four.

Sarries, who were beaten by Racing 92 in their opening game, led 23-3 at the interval after tries by Jack Singleton, Alex Lewington and Rotimi Segun.

Winger Segun added a second to secure the bonus point after the break before a Richard Barrington try.

James Hook kicked Ospreys' three points from their solitary penalty in range.

Sarries shake off early season disappointment

Saracens' season has been mired in controversy after the club were fined £5.36m and stripped of domestic league points for breaching salary cap regulations, and they would have been delighted to field England trio Elliot Daly, Mako Vunipola and George Kruis in their first home game since deciding not to appeal against the decision.

Hooker Singleton, who also went to the World Cup with England, opened the scoring from the back of the maul, but it did not take long for the club's returning players to showcase their pedigree.

The impressive Daly - making his Saracens debut - caught a loose ball which was diverted into his path by a fortuitous kick by Tom Whitley, before gliding forward and drawing the defender to pop the electric Segun into space for his first try.

Segun then turned provider for his opposite winger Lewington to extend the advantage, before securing the bonus point in the corner after Daly's neat footwork and pass.

The hosts were rampant by that stage against an Ospreys side that had few opportunities in attack, and a penalty try was quickly followed by a score from close range by powerful replacement prop Barrington.

The visitors had a late chance to claim a consolation but Owen Watkin's loop pass was too high and long for his winger.

Saracens move to the top of the pool although Racing and Munster - who both won their opening games - have a game in hand, while Ospreys remain rooted to the bottom of the table.

Ospreys coach Allen Clarke told BBC Sport Wales: "There's undoubtedly a bit of self-belief missing among the group at the moment, based on the run we've been on.

"There's no lack of desire or effort but when you're chasing a confidence-boosting win this is a tough place to come.

"History has shown us on on the rare occasions teams have come out of the group after losing the first two, it's a big ask and for us it's more about week to week, trying to get boys back on the field.

"We picked up another couple of injuries, Tom Botha (ankle) and Bradley Davies (arm), which adds to the perfect storm we're in at the moment."

Teams

Saracens: Daly; Segun, Taylor, Barritt, Lewington; Manu Vunipola, Whiteley; Mako Vunipola, Singleton, Lamositele, Skelton, Kruis, Isiekwe, Earl, Wray.

Replacements: George, Barrington, Ibuanokpe, Kpoku, Christie, Wigglesworth, Lozowski, Gallagher.

Ospreys: Evans; Dirksen, Watkin, K Williams, T Williams; Hook, Davies; Smith, Otten, Fia, Beard, B Davies, Orie, Cracknell, Morris.

Replacements: Phillips, Thomas, Botha, Ashley, Cross, Venter, Price, Thomas-Wheeler.