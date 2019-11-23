WRU National League results

Welsh rugby

22 & 23 NOVEMBER, 2019

Specsavers National Championship

Division 1 East

Division 1 East Central

Division 1 North

Division 1 West

Division 1 West Central

DIVISION TWO EAST

Blackwood 38 - 18 Caerleon

Caldicot 11 - 5 Abergavenny

Newport HSOB P - P Cwmbran

Oakdale P - P Ynysddu

Pill Harriers P - P Croesyceiliog

Talywain P - P Hartridge

DIVISION TWO EAST CENTRAL

Abercwmboi 39 - 17 Llantwit Fardre

Aberdare 15 - 13 Cowbridge

Caerphilly 14 - 31 Cilfynydd

Llanishen 29 - 0 Gilfach Goch

Llantrisant P - P Treharris

Taffs Well P - P Abercynon

DIVISION TWO NORTH

Abergele 19 - 6 Bangor

Nant Conwy II 27 - 5 Newtown

Rhyl 6 - 12 Wrexham

Shotton Steel 0 - 17 Mold

Welshpool 33 - 5 Llanidloes

DIVISION TWO WEST CENTRAL

Aberavon Quins 36 - 0 Bridgend Sports

Heol y Cyw P - P Builth Wells

Porthcawl 29 - 15 Resolven

Pyle 35 - 8 Morriston

Seven Sisters 15 - 11 Pencoed

Ystradgynlais 24 - 26 Maesteg Celtic

DIVISION TWO WEST

Burry Port 45 - 3 Nantgaredig

Fishguard P - P Loughor

Kidwelly 12 - 37 Pontarddulais

Milford Haven P - P Pontyberem

Mumbles P - P Tenby United

Tycroes P - P Carmarthen Athletic

DIVISION THREE EAST A

Abercarn P - P Abertillery B G

Abertysswg 22 - 23 Llanhilleth

Deri P - P Machen

Garndiffaith P - P Blaina

Tredegar Ironsides P - P RTB Ebbw Vale

Usk 14 - 10 Rhymney

DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL A

Canton 20 - 13 Fairwater

CR Cymry Caerdydd 14 - 22 Penygraig

Old Illtydians 7 - 9 Tylorstown

Penarth P - P Llanharan

Pentyrch P - P Cardiff Quins

Pontyclun P - P St Albans

DIVISION THREE NORTH

Machynlleth 21 - 13 Wrexham II

Mold II 3 - 21 Dinbych II

Pwllheli II 0 - 50 Flint

Rhosllanerchrugog 10 - 25 Holyhead

Ruthin II 28 - 10 Menai Bridge

DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL A

Abercrave 15 - 16 Baglan

Cwmgors 16 - 0 Cwmavon

Cwmllynfell P - P Bryncoch

Nantymoel P - P Vardre

Taibach 16 - 8 Swansea Uplands

Tonmawr 10 - 57 Aberavon Green Stars

DIVISION THREE WEST A

Lampeter Town 34 - 0 Cardigan

Llangwm 0 - 31 Aberaeron

Llanybydder 30 - 3 Pembroke Dock Quins

Neyland P - P St Clears

St Davids 10 - 47 Laugharne

Tregaron 11 - 18 Haverfordwest

DIVISION THREE EAST B

Aberbargoed 47 - 3 Blackwood Stars

Fleur De Lys 13 - 3 Newport Saracens

Hafodyrynys P - P St Julians HSOB

New Panteg 5 - 45 Chepstow

New Tredegar 10 - 30 Nantyglo

Whitehead P - P Trinant

DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL B

Cefn Coed P - P Treherbert

Llandaff North P - P Llantwit Major

Old Penarthians P - P Hirwaun

Tonyrefail 31 - 3 Llandaff

Wattstown 17 - 16 Gwernyfed

Ynysowen 18 - 17 Caerau Ely

DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL B

Alltwen P - P Banwen

Briton Ferry 13 - 12 Crynant

Bryncethin 28 - 10 Glais

Cefn Cribwr 17 - 6 Neath Athletic **Abandoned 55 mins - injury

Glyncorrwg 31 - 11 Pontrhydyfen

Penlan 26 - 17 Maesteg

DIVISION THREE WEST B

Bynea 10 - 37 Betws

Llandeilo 6 - 11 Furnace United

New Dock Stars P - P Cefneithin

Penygroes P - P Amman United

Trimsaran 32 - 10 Llandybie

Tumble 21 - 6 Llangadog

DIVISION THREE EAST C

Beaufort 39 - 22 West Mon

Bettws 24 - 5 Pontllanfraith

Crumlin 15 - 0 Brynithel

Malpas 9 - 53 Hollybush

Rogerstone P - P Crickhowell

DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL C

Brackla 32 - 0 Abersychan

Ferndale P - P Old Tyleryan

Forgeside P - P Girling

Llandrindod Wells 62 - 0 Cwmcarn United

Llanrumney 29 - 3 Cardiff Internationals

Markham P - P Trefil

Tref y Clawdd 38 - 13 Sully View

Whitchurch P - P Cardiff Saracens

DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL C

Fall Bay 13 - 6 Rhigos

Penybanc 37 - 0 Ogmore Vale

Pontyates 3 - 20 Cwmgwrach

Pontycymmer P - P Pontardawe

South Gower 10 - 0 Cwmtwrch

Tonna 45 - 0 Pantyffynnon

