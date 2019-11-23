England women 60-3 Italy women

England scored 10 tries as they crushed Italy 60-3 in Bedford to complete a clean sweep of victories from their autumn internationals.

Vicky Fleetwood, Poppy Cleall and Heather Kerr scored tries from close range in the first 25 minutes.

Abby Dow beat two players to score a fourth, with world player of the year Emily Scarratt adding a fifth try.

Kerr scored her second before a penalty try followed scores from Amy Cokayne, Rownita Marston and Sarah Bern.