Harlequins 15-9 Bath: Quins edge dogged European affair

Harlequins fly-half Marcus Smith kicked four penalties as his side overcame Bath

2019-20 Heineken Champions Cup Pool three: Harlequins v Bath Harlequins: (9) 15 Pens: Smith 4, Lang Bath: (0) 9 Pens: Burns 3

Harlequins ground out a hard-earned win over English rivals Bath in the Champions Cup at the Twickenham Stoop.

Quins fly-half Marcus Smith kept the scoreboard ticking with three first-half penalties to hand the hosts the advantage in soggy conditions.

Smith added a fourth after the break but the visitors grew confidence after Freddie Burns kicked two penalties.

James Lang kicked Quins out of reach and above Bath into third in Pool Three despite a late Burns penalty.

More to follow.

Teams

Harlequins: Brown; Chisholm, Campagnaro, Lang, Murley; Smith, Care; Marler, Elia, Collier, Lewies, Symons, Robshaw, Evans, Lawday

Replacements: Head, Garcia Botta, Kerrod, Cavubati, Kunatani, Saunders, Lasike, Ibitoye

Bath: Watson; Rokoduguni, Joseph, Wright, McConnochie; Burns, Cook; Boyce, Walker, Judge, McNally, Ewels, Stooke, Bayliss, Louw

Replacements: Dunn, Obano, Stuart, Garvey, Davies, Chudley, Priestland, Roberts