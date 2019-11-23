Willis Halaholo: Cardiff Blues centre emerges as Wales injury doubt

Willis Halaholo in action against Leicester

New Wales squad member Willis Halaholo is a doubt to face the Barbarians next Saturday after limping off with a knee injury playing for Cardiff Blues against Leicester.

The centre was named in Wayne Pivac's first 35-man Wales squad for the uncapped fixture on 30 November.

The 29-year-old is one of only three specialist centres in the squad along with Owen Watkin and Hadleigh Parkes.

Halaholo was helped off in the Blues' 14-11 defeat to Leicester.

The New Zealand born centre has only just qualified to play for Wales on residency grounds three years after arriving at Cardiff Blues.

"He got a bit of a knock and he is icing it at the moment so hopefully he will be okay," said Cardiff Blues head coach John Mulvihill.

Ospreys centre Scott Williams would be an option to replace Halaholo in Pivac's squad with Jonathan Davies sidelined for six months with a knee problem.

Pivac will face a Barbarians side who will be coached by ex Wales coach Warren Gatland.