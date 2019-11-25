Jack Nowell: England and Exeter Chiefs winger reflects on World Cup setbacks

Jack Nowell's World Cup was limited to a 12-minute try-scoring cameo against Argentina

England winger Jack Nowell says his return to the Exeter side has ended one of the toughest periods in his career.

Injury and illness since June saw the 26-year-old play a bit part in England's World Cup campaign.

But Nowell impressed on his return to action for Exeter as the Chiefs beat Glasgow 34-18 to take command of their Champions Cup pool.

"It's been a pretty frustrating five or six months for me, but I'm relieved to get back out there," he told BBC Sport.

Nowell injured his knee and ankle in last season's Premiership final loss to Saracens and suffered a burst appendix in the build-up to the World Cup.

Having overcome those issues, he hurt a hamstring in his try-scoring appearance against Argentina in Japan and played no further part in England's run to the final.

"Coming towards the end of my rehab each time, something seemed to happen," he said.

"My appendix burst and I got back from that, lost 10kg of weight and finally put it back on, and I was really excited to get back out for that Argentina game, but unfortunately my hamstring was a bit dodgy towards the end of that game.

"It was quite upsetting to finally get back fit, almost taking that step into a game and then getting injured again."

'As close to world class as you could ask for'

Nowell left Glasgow defenders trailing in his wake a number of times in the Champions Cup

Nowell played a key role in the build-up to two of Exeter's four tries against Glasgow as they achieved back-to-back bonus-point wins at the start of a Champions Cup campaign for just the second time to top Pool 2.

"What's fantastic for me is I know he's nowhere near 100% yet," said Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter.

"That doesn't mean he's not fit to play, but he's not at optimum level yet. That ankle is going to take a bit of time and treatment to get to 100%.

"There was one moment he created which led to a try which was as close to world class as you could ask for - he's got no space and he appears out of the other side of three or four defenders and then makes a good pass and we're gone. You won't see another player in England do that, you genuinely won't."

Nowell added: "There's always that drive to get back as you miss it when the boys are out there playing and you're watching.

"No matter how hard it is and the rehab and stuff, this is why you do it, this is why I want to be out there playing."