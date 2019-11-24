Wayne Pivac: Wales flanker Justin Tipuric says coach needs time to develop style

Wayne Pivac (centre) has appointed Stephen Jones (left) as his attack coach and Jonathan Humphreys (right) as his forwards coach.

Wales v Barbarians Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Sat, 30 November Kick-off: 14:30 GMT Coverage: Full commentary on BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru, the BBC Sport website and app.

Wales flanker Justin Tipuric says new head coach Wayne Pivac must be given time to adapt his new style after taking over from Warren Gatland.

Pivac will be take charge of his first game for Wales next Saturday in an uncapped match against Barbarians who will be coached by Gatland.

Tipuric is part of the 35-man squad who will link up on Monday.

"It needs time for the coaches to put their stamp on things and install the way they want to play," said Tipuric.

Pivac has brought in a new coaching staff that includes Stephen Jones, Jonathan Humphreys and Byron Hayward with Sam Warburton as a breakdown and technical advisor.

"Wayne will have to put his own stamp on things," said Tipuric.

"The changes are going to happen and there will be some freshening up. It's the next step and hopefully we will be successful.

"I have spoken to a few of the boys about it already about having a new coach.

"It's going to be interesting because we are looking forward to seeing how the new environment is going to be and what style of rugby we are going to play.

"We can't wait to get started. We have had one or two chats so far so it's pleasing.

"Stephen is going to probably try to our change our attack a little bit and I have worked with Humph before at the Ospreys and he was excellent.

"I was young back then and he helped me in so many ways."

Tipuric admits Gatland's Barbarians side will provide a different test to an international team.

"It is a strange fixture," said Tipuric.

"They have some quality players and it will be a tough game with a few World Cup winners.

"We will only have a week together to learn new plays and get it right on the weekend."

Justin Tipuric has won 72 caps for Wales

Tipuric is one of 22 players involved from the World Cup squad in Japan and admits the semi-final defeat against South Africa is still raw.

"The World Cup is an experience I will never forget," said Tipuric.

"Sometimes you lose some sleep over it afterwards as you realise how close we come as a team.

"It was frustrating not to reach the final after getting so close and to lose to the eventual champions was tough to take."

Tipuric has had a few weeks off since playing against New Zealand in the bronze medal match on 1 November which was his sixth start in the tournament.

The Ospreys captain has not been involved in his region's disastrous start to the season of seven defeats in eight games, including Saturday's 44-3 Heineken Cup Champions hammering by holders Saracens.

Tipuric admits it has been hard watching from the sidelines.

"It has been tough to watch," said Tipuric.

"You never want to see your region lose games and the toughest thing has been watching on the sofa and not being out there with the boys going through the blood, sweat and tears.

"You would rather go through it with them than watch from the sidelines. Hopefully after this Barbarians game we can get back in with them and try and get to winning ways.

"Losing games is not part of the Ospreys way and hopefully we will get a few boys back from injury and turn things around."

Tipuric accepts the Wales players required a rest.

"We need that break otherwise you might break down further down the line," said Tipuric.

"It was a long time away together even before the World Cup when we were training hard.

"To have this break physically and mentally was needed."

Justin Tipuric, pictured outside his home village club Trebanos, has won one British and Irish Lions Test cap after going on tours to Australia in 2013 and New Zealand four years later

This might be Tipuric's last season at the Ospreys with the back-rower out of contract at the end of the campaign and interest coming for his signature from French and English clubs.

Head coach Allen Clarke says it is vital the region keep the "iconic" player but Tipuric refused to be drawn on his long-term future.

After turning 30 in August, he remains ambitious.

"There is a lot left to achieve," said Tipuric.

"I have just turned 30 so hopefully I have a few years left. I am fond of winning and hate losing. I am always trying to win more trophies which is a big part of things."

And what about a third British and Irish Lions tour in South Africa in 2021?

"It is the pinnacle of anybody's career," said Tipuric.

"It is a special moment to represent your country, put on the Welsh jersey. You know if you get that call-up for the Lions, it's the pinnacle and you are up there with the best players in UK and Ireland.

"It is a long way away but if I am lucky to be still playing well and wear that Lions jersey again, then it would be a great honour."