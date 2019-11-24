Sale Sharks 25-15 La Rochelle: Sale labour to victory over 14 men in Champions Cup
-
|Heineken Champions Cup Pool Two
|Sale (10) 25
|Tries: Van Rensburg, Penalty Try, Ashton Con: MacGinty Pens: MacGinty 2
|La Rochelle (7) 15
|Tries: Rattez, Doumayrou Con: James Pen: James
Sale Sharks produced a less-than-convincing display to beat 14-man La Rochelle in the European Champions Cup.
Sale led 10-7 after AJ MacGinty's penalty followed tries from Rohan Janse van Rensburg and Vincent Rattez, when Pierre Bourgarit was sent off for putting his hand in Tom Curry's face.
Brock James kicked the visitors level but Sale retook the lead with a penalty try as the man advantage began to tell.
Chris Ashton sealed victory despite Geoffrey Doumayrou's late consolation.
More to follow.
Teams
Sale Sharks: Hammersley; Solomona, Van Rensburg, R Du Preez, Ashton; MacGinty, De Klerk; Harrison, Van der Merwe, Oosthuizen, Evans, J Du Preez, B Curry, T Curry, Ross
Replacements: Webber, Morozov, John, Phillips, Postlethwaite, Papier, L James, Yarde
La Rochelle: Murimurivalu; Rattez, Doumayrou, Sinzelle, Retiere; James, Bales; Priso, Bourgarit, Herrera, Sazy, Leroux, Gourdon, Alldritt, Vito
Replacements: Orioli, Wardi, Joly, Kieft, Liebenberg, Kerr-Barlow, Botia, Plessis