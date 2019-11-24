Sale Sharks 25-15 La Rochelle: Sale labour to victory over 14 men in Champions Cup

La Rochelle hooker Pierre Bourgarit was shown a red card in the first half at the AJ Bell Stadium

Heineken Champions Cup Pool Two Sale (10) 25 Tries: Van Rensburg, Penalty Try, Ashton Con: MacGinty Pens: MacGinty 2 La Rochelle (7) 15 Tries: Rattez, Doumayrou Con: James Pen: James

Sale Sharks produced a less-than-convincing display to beat 14-man La Rochelle in the European Champions Cup.

Sale led 10-7 after AJ MacGinty's penalty followed tries from Rohan Janse van Rensburg and Vincent Rattez, when Pierre Bourgarit was sent off for putting his hand in Tom Curry's face.

Brock James kicked the visitors level but Sale retook the lead with a penalty try as the man advantage began to tell.

Chris Ashton sealed victory despite Geoffrey Doumayrou's late consolation.

More to follow.

Teams

Sale Sharks: Hammersley; Solomona, Van Rensburg, R Du Preez, Ashton; MacGinty, De Klerk; Harrison, Van der Merwe, Oosthuizen, Evans, J Du Preez, B Curry, T Curry, Ross

Replacements: Webber, Morozov, John, Phillips, Postlethwaite, Papier, L James, Yarde

La Rochelle: Murimurivalu; Rattez, Doumayrou, Sinzelle, Retiere; James, Bales; Priso, Bourgarit, Herrera, Sazy, Leroux, Gourdon, Alldritt, Vito

Replacements: Orioli, Wardi, Joly, Kieft, Liebenberg, Kerr-Barlow, Botia, Plessis