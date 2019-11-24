Super6: Watsonians lead the way, wins for Ayrshire Bulls & Boroughmuir
- From the section Scottish Rugby
Watsonians maintained their winning start to the Super6 season with a 34-22 success at home to Stirling County.
Kody McGovern came off the bench on 68 minutes to run in two tries as the hosts hit back from 22-5 down.
The Edinburgh side lead the way from Ayrshire Bulls, who managed a 29-10 win over Southern Knights in Melrose.
Boroughmuir Bears earned their first victory as they edged out Edinburgh rivals Heriot's 34-31.
Southern Knights, away to Boroughmuir next weekend, are the only team without a win.