Dragons: Taine Basham released by Wales to face Zebre

Wales U20 cap Taine Basham was selected in the senior Wales squad to face the Barbarians.

Pro14: Dragons v Zebre Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Date: Sat, 30 November Kick-off: 17:15 GMT Coverage: Live coverage S4C, report on the BBC Sport website and app.

Back row Taine Basham has been released by Wales to wear the Dragons seven shirt against Zebre.

The uncapped 20-year-old has scored six tries in eight games for the region this season.

Dragon's Head coach Dean Ryan makes eight changes from the European Challenge Cup win over Enisei-STM in Russia last weekend.

Returning to the back line are wing Owen Jenkins along with centres Adam Warren and Jack Dixon.

Back to bolster the pack are Brok Harris, Joe Davies, Harrison Keddie and Huw Taylor along with prop Richard Hibbard, who captains the side.

Ryan said: "It's a fantastic opportunity for a number of players against Zebre this weekend.

"We have players away with Wales, which is where we want to be as a region, and the group that is here now need to step it up."

Zebre have lost all six of their Pro14 games this season and return to the league after two defeats in the European Challenge Cup - though they were only narrowly beaten 12-13 by Stade Français last weekend.

Dragons: Talbot-Davies; Howells, Warren, Dixon, Jenkins; Robson, Knoyle; Harris, Hibbard (capt), Fairbrother, Davies, Screech, Taylor, Basham, Keddie.

Replacements: Shipp, Reynolds, Jarvis, M Williams, Fry, R Williams, Botica, T Morgan.

Zebre: Padovani, Walker, Bisegni (capt), Boni, Elliott; Canna, Violi; Fischetti, Bigi, Zilocchi, Kearney, Nagle, Mbanda, Licata, Giammarioli.

Replacements: Fabiani, Lovotti, Bello, Sisi, Meyer, Renton, Biondelli, Bruno.

Referee: George Clancy (IRFU)

Assistant referees: Simon Rees (WRU), Mark Patton (IRFU)

TMO: Colin Stanley (IRFU)