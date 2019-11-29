Ospreys v Cheetahs: Wales players return for struggling region

Ospreys return to the Gnoll

Pro14: Ospreys v Cheetahs Venue: The Gnoll, Neath Date: Sat, 30 November Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Report on the BBC Sport website and app.

Ospreys welcome back Wales trio Dan Evans, Dan Lydiate and Luke Morgan from injury for the Pro14 visit of Cheetahs.

Lydiate will captain the side while Evans and Morgan have been sidelined early in the season.

Wales squad members Scott Williams and Bradley Davies return to the starting side, while prop Nicky Smith is named on the replacements bench.

Carl Hogg and Matt Sherratt have taken training this week after Allen Clarke left his role as Ospreys head coach.

Luke Price is named at outside-half with new signing Marty McKenzie still to make his debut for the region.

Ospreys will play a league match at the Gnoll for the first time in 14 years.

Their last match at the Neath ground was a 29-12 win over Edinburgh in March 2005 to clinch the then Celtic League title.

Ospreys have won three of the four games played between the two sides.

Cheetahs are third in Conference A with three wins from six this season, whilst Ospreys have lost five and won only once.

They return to Pro14 action after two defeats in the European Champions Cup, including last weekend's 44-3 mauling at Saracens.

Ospreys: D Evans; Dirksen, Thomas-Wheeler, S Williams, L Morgan; L Price, S Venter; R Jones, Otten, Fia, B Davies, Ashley, Lydiate (capt), Cracknell, M Morris.

Replacement: I Phillips, N Smith, Gajion, Volpi, Cross, Aubrey, Hook, K Williams.

Cheetahs: TBC

Replacements: TBC

Referee: Joy Neville (IRFU)

Assistant referees: Mike English (WRU), Oisin Quinn (IRFU)

TMO: Simon McDowell (IRFU)