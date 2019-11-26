Josh Adams: Wales wing aiming to cap off year with win against Barbarians

Josh Adams made his Wales debut against Scotland in February 2018 and has scored 11 tries in 21 internationals

Wales v Barbarians Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Sat, 30 November Kick-off: 14:45 GMT Coverage: Full commentary on BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru, the BBC Sport website and app.

Eighteen months ago Josh Adams could walk around his local supermarket largely unrecognised.

Today it takes him an hour and a half to do the weekly shop.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed a dream year since his Wales call-up for the 2018 Six Nations, leaving Japan as the World Cup's top try scorer and breaking Shane Williams' Welsh tournament record with seven.

"Every other aisle (in the supermarket) usually, somebody asks for a photo, how it went and to say 'well done'," said Adams.

"I only shop local in Pontarddulais, so I basically know everybody anyway... I want to do my shopping in half an hour, but it's usually an hour and a half! It is taking a little bit longer, but that's fine."

Adams says that has been the only change following a calendar year where he scored 10 tries for Wales.

"I try and keep my feet on the ground. I still go down the club (Hendy RFC) and have a pint with the boys, I still see the same people and stop to speak to the same people.

"I never once ever think I am above anybody. I think the longer you can do that, then the more friends you are going to have after rugby. You are not going to be a Welsh rugby player all your life.

Josh Adams was the only Wales player to start all seven World Cup games in Japan

"I am in such a privileged position right now to be able to do what I do, to have played in a World Cup, and that's why I always give my time up as best as I can.

"To them, they might just know me as Josh Adams who plays rugby, they don't know me as Josh Adams, for me, the person I am.

"If they can come away and say 'Josh is a rugby player, but he's actually a top man as well,' that's the most important thing."

Adams admits he still has feelings of what might have been after Wales' 19-16 semi-final defeat to eventual winners South Africa.

"The dust has settled on it now, so you can reflect on it in some way," he said.

"I am a bit gutted. The final was a goal for us, and an achievable goal.

"I think the way the final went between South Africa and England, I fancied us if we had got there.

"We were right in the game (the semi-final) at 16-16, and I always fancy us in those arm wrestles, those tight games. It was a bit disappointing.

"Nevertheless, the boys gave a great account of themselves the whole tournament, and it was a great experience also."

Adams has had a three-week break and is back with Wales preparing for Wayne Pivac's first game in charge against a Barbarians side coached by Warren Gatland in the uncapped fixture.

Pivac's new look backroom staff includes former Wales captains Stephen Jones, Jonathan Humphreys, Sam Warburton and Martyn Williams and defence coach Byron Hayward.

"It's a bit funny when you walk in, the coaches sit on the right in the team room," explained Adams.

"They have specific chairs. When you walk in first day and looked over, there were new faces there.

"It was a funny sight, if you like, but everything has been smooth. We've trained well, there are smiles on faces and we are all excited.

"I have heard brilliant things about Wayne from the Scarlets boys and he achieved some great stuff with the region.

"Sometimes you have got to be cautious of changing everything quickly because there has been a great foundation laid for us to build off.

"I think they've said they want to improve some of our attacking philosophies.

"We have had various meetings about attacking calls and attacking shapes. It is not going to happen overnight and will take a period of time."

Adams will link up with new club Cardiff Blues after signing from Worcester after the Barbarians match.

"They always play attractive rugby, the BaaBaas. I am sure they will have the crowd on their feet a couple of times and hopefully see some end to end tries.

"It's good for us, with some new faces. It's a worthwhile week, 100 per cent."

It will also represent a final farewell for Gatland after 12 years in charge of Wales.

"He has been massive for me and gave me my first opportunity in the Six Nations," said Adams.

"He was good with me. He would always have subtle quiet words when I was fresh into the squad.

"He always filled us with belief every game and is a great man-manager.

"It will be funny for him in the away dressing room rather than the home one on Saturday, but it will be great for him to have one last hurrah at the stadium."