Willis Halaholo: Blues centre hits back at critics of his Wales call-up

Willis Halaholo was injured playing for Cardiff Blues against Leicester on Saturday

Willis Halaholo has hit back at critics of his selection for Wales' squad to play Barbarians.

The New Zealand-born centre qualified on residency at the start of November, but has been ruled out after suffering a serious knee injury.

His selection, along with fellow Kiwi Johnny McNicholl, led to some criticism on Social Media.

"(To) all the doubters, haters and people that don't think I belong here, you got your wish," he posted.

Halaholo was referring to Tweets questioning whether players should be selected through residency rules.

And he continued: "u got 9 months to get better especially the ones that think it's ok for the other two Kiwi born to represent Wales but not me."

Willis Halaholo took to Twitter to answer critics of his Wales selection

Halaholo was one of three New Zealand-born players in Wayne Pivac's first Wales squad.

The others are Hadleigh Parkes, who is already an established Wales international, and McNicholl who also qualified this month.

Halaholo's Tweet added: "I wasn't gonna say nothing but it's just sad to see people still live this way... if ur against the rule? Cool. If ur against me as a person then idk I wish u all the best...

"This country is in my heart now solidified. Because anyone that knows me knows FAMILY is huge for me. I have 2 welsh born daughters now that makes this country solidified in my heart.

"Nothing motivates me more than doubters and haters see u next season Peace and Love."

Halaholo will have surgery next week after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury and is likely to miss the rest of the season.

He became available for Wales after spending three years with the Cardiff Blues.

The residency qualification period for players in rugby union will be extended to five years from December 2020.