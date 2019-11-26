Wales v Barbarians: Robin McBryde joins Gatland with touring team

From the section

Robin McBryde was a Wales assistant coach before Warren Gatland took over ahead of their 2008 Grand Slam

Wales v Barbarians Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Sat, 30 November Kick-off: 14:45 GMT Coverage: Full commentary on BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru, the BBC Sport website and app.

Former Wales forwards coach Robin McBryde has joined Warren Gatland's Barbarians coaching staff to face Wayne Pivac's Wales on Saturday.

Like Gatland, McBryde left his Wales role after their fourth-place finish at the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

McBryde's long-term future lies with Irish province Leinster.

In the meantime, he will prepare the Barbarians to take on forwards coached by his former Wales hooker rival Jonathan Humphreys, Pivac's assistant.