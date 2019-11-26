Billy Burns: Ulster fly-half ruled out of Scarlets game with hamstring injury

Burns played in last week's win over Clermont Auvergne

Ulster fly-half Billy Burns has been ruled out of Friday night's Pro14 match against Scarlets in Belfast.

The 25-year-old has suffered a hamstring injury and will miss the game against the Welsh side, who are sitting second in Conference B.

Burns last week signed a two-year contract extension with Ulster that will keep him at the club until the end of the 2021-22 season.

Dan McFarland's side are second in Conference A after six games.

The province go into Friday's match at the Kingspan Stadium on the back of European Champions Cup wins over Bath and Clermont Auvergne.

Burns, 25, joined the province from Gloucester last summer, making 28 appearances and contributing 54 points in his debut season.