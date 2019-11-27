Semi Radradra: Fiji winger chooses Bristol over rugby league return from next season

Semi Radradra made his name at Parramatta Eels in the NRL before joining Toulon

Fiji winger Semi Radradra has agreed a three-year deal to join Bristol Bears from next season.

The 27-year-old turned down a return to the National Rugby League in Australia to move from current club Bordeaux to Ashton Gate in 2020.

Radradra previously switched from rugby league in 2016 to join Toulon.

"There's no doubt Semi is one of the best players in the world - a world-class performer," said Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam.

He scored two tries in his four appearances for Fiji at the World Cup in Japan, and put in particularly impressive displays against Australia and Wales.

"I'm looking forward to coming to the Premiership and playing under Pat Lam at Bristol," said Radradra, who scored a try for Bordeaux against Edinburgh in the European Challenge Cup last week.

"They're one of the most exciting teams in Europe right now and the way they are doing things is making everybody take notice."

Lam is excited at Radradra's acquisition as Bears hope to continuing building on their progress since returning to the domestic top flight in 2018.

"Every top club across both codes on the planet wanted him," Lam added. "So for Bristol to be able to bring in a player of his quality underlines the fantastic work that the club is doing.

"Semi has clarity about our vision and knows what the club want to achieve. As a person and a player, he's perfect for our culture."