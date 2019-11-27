Rodney Iona: Jersey Reds sign versatile Samoa international

Rodney Iona has earned three caps for Samoa

Jersey Reds have signed versatile Samoa international Rodney Iona.

The 28-year-old, who can play fly-half, centre or full-back, is a valuable addition for a side that is missing a number of backs because of injuries.

Iona has played in Spain's top flight and France's second division, following spells on the books of various Super Rugby sides in Australia.

Head coach Harvey Biljon said Iona was a "experienced and versatile operator" who would slot straight into the squad.

The length of Iona's deal with the Reds has not been disclosed.