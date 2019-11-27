Tevita Ratuva: Scarlets lock banned for three weeks

Tevita Ratuva featured for Fiji in the 2019 World Cup in Japan

Scarlets forward Tevita Ratuva has been banned for three weeks after being sent off in their European Challenge Cup defeat in Toulon.

The Fiji international lock admitted striking the head of Mamuka Gorgodze with his shoulder.

His ban was reduced from six weeks because of his guilty plea and a clear disciplinary record.

He will miss three matches and could return for the derby match against Dragons on 21 December.