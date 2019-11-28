Premiership: Owen Farrell, Maro Itoje & Billy Vunipola back for Saracens at Bath

Billy Vunipola starts at number eight, but brother Manu Vunipola drops to the bench

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Recreation Ground Date: Friday, 29 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

England trio Owen Farrell, Maro Itoje and Billy Vunipola will play for the first time since the World Cup final on Friday after being named in Saracens' squad to face Bath in the Premiership.

All three are set to start for Sarries, who are bottom after their 35-point deduction for breaching the salary cap.

England team-mate Jamie George is also named in the Saracens XV for the first time since the World Cup in Japan.

Bath name Tom Homer at full-back in the absence of the injured Anthony Watson.

Flanker Sam Underhill returns to make his second Bath appearance since England's defeat by South Africa on 2 November, after missing last weekend's European Champions Cup defeat at Harlequins.

For Saracens, the return to full strength could hint at where their priorities will lie this season following the sanction handed to them in early November.

Mark McCall's side, Premiership champions in both of the two previous seasons, are 26 points adrift at the bottom after four rounds of fixtures.

Four weeks on from the disappointment of the 32-12 defeat by the Springboks, all eight of Sarries' England players that featured in Yokohama will be back on club duty.