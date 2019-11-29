Premiership: Exeter Chiefs v Wasps

England hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie has not started a game for Exeter since they lost at Saracens on 4 May

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Sandy Park Date: Saturday, 30 November Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Exeter bring in England hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie after captain Jack Yeandle was ruled out until the New Year after breaking his arm against Glasgow.

Stuart Hogg is rested, so Phil Dollman starts at full-back, while Sam Hill and Gareth Steenson come into the backs and forwards Matt Kvesic, Jannes Kirsten, Ben Moon and Don Armand all return.

Wasps' Joe Launchbury is out for a month so Charlie Matthews replaces him.

Zurabi Zhvania, Tom Cruse, Nizaam Carr and Jimmy Gopperth are all recalled.

Former Exeter youngster Jack Owlett could make his Premiership debut for Wasps if he comes on as a replacement.

Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter told BBC Radio Devon:

"The important thing now is locking down and taking through the last two weeks' performances as close as we can into the Premiership because we certainly didn't take the Premiership form into the Heineken Cup because we weren't that great for a couple of weeks.

"In hindsight as a club, as a team and as a group of players, we probably had one eye on the Heineken Cup, and there's nothing wrong with that, it's a competition that we've talked about and need to focus on at some stage.

"What we have to do now is knuckle down and make sure that we don't let Premiership things slip away.

"The important thing for us now is to focus on our attitude going into this game and reproduce our attitude, as much as the way we played and the other things will follow."

Exeter: Dollman; Nowell, Whitten, Hill, O'Flaherty; Steenson, White; Moon, Cowan-Dickie, Williams, Dennis (capt), Kirsten, Ewers, Armand, Kvesic

Replacements: Taione, Hepburn, Street, Lonsdale, Simmonds, Maunder, Simmonds, Hendrickson

Wasps: Minozzi; Kibirige, Le Bourgeois, Gopperth, Watson; Umaga, Robson (capt); Zhvania, Cruse, Brookes, Matthews, Rowlands, Willis, Carr, Willis

Replacements: Taylor, Harris, Owlett, Cardall, Johnson, Porter, Sopoaga, Spink