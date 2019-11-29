Premiership: Northampton Saints v Leicester Tigers

Courtney Lawes' first appearance for Northampton Saints following the World Cup was in the European Champions Cup

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Franklin's Gardens Date: Saturday, 30 November Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

England lock Courtney Lawes makes his first Premiership appearance of the season as Northampton host Leicester.

Tom Wood and Taqele Naiyaravoro return for Saints after being rested, with George Furbank starting at full-back and Alex Waller coming in at prop.

Jonny May makes his first appearance for Leicester since the World Cup.

Jonah Holmes, Tom Youngs, Calum Green and Sione Kalamafoni are recalled after missing Tigers' European Challenge Cup win against Cardiff Blues.

Leicester travel to Franklin's Gardens looking for their second win of the Premiership season and first away from home.

Second-placed Saints, however, have won five of their past six meetings with East Midlands rivals Tigers in all competitions.

Northampton Saints: Furbank; Collins, Proctor, Hutchinson, Naiyaravoro; Biggar, Reinach; Waller (co-capt), Haywood, Franks, Moon, Lawes, Wood, Ludlam, Harrison (co-capt).

Replacements: Van Vuuren, Van Wyk, Painter, Ratuniyarawa, Gibson, Mitchell, Dingwall, Tuala.

Leicester Tigers: Worth; May, Tuilagi, Taute, Holmes; Ford, B Youngs; Genge, T Youngs (capt), Cole, Lavanini, Green, Wells, Thompson, Kalamafoni.

Replacements: Kerr, Gigena, Leatigaga, Lewis, Coghlan, White, Reid, Forsyth.

Referee: Matthew Carley