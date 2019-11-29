Premiership: Worcester Warriors v Sale Sharks
-
- From the section Rugby Union
|Gallagher Premiership
|Venue: Sixways Stadium Date: Saturday, 30 November Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website
Worcester prop Nick Schonert makes his first Premiership appearance of the season against Sale after recovering from a two-month injury lay-off.
The Warriors make four changes in the backs from the side that won at Harlequins three weeks ago - Chris Pennell, Duncan Weir, Francois Hougaard and Perry Humphreys all come in.
Sale make one change to the side which beat La Rochelle last week.
Valery Morozov starts after returning from the World Cup with Russia.
The only other Sale change sees Sam James on the bench in place of his younger brother Luke.
Worcester: Pennell; Humphreys, Venter, Beck, Nanai; Weir, Hougaard; Waller, Annett (capt), Schonert, Bresler, Kitchener, Hill, Lewis, du Preez
Replacements: Moulds, Black, Palframan, Fatialofa, van Velze, Heaney, Lance, Mills
Sale: Hammersley; Solomona, van Rensburg, R du Preez, Ashton; MacGinty, de Klerk; Morozov, van der Merwe, Oosthuizen, Evans, J-L du Preez, T Curry, B Curry, Ross (capt)
Replacements: Webber, Harrison, John, Phillips, Postlethwaite, papier, James, Yarde
