Wales v Barbarians: Jarrod Evans looks to take chance

Jarrod Evans has made three Wales Test appearances including one start against Ireland in August 2019

Wales v Barbarians Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Sat, 30 November Kick-off: 14:45 GMT Coverage: Full commentary on BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru, the BBC Sport website and app.

Fly-half Jarrod Evans is aiming to make the most of another Wales chance after missing the World Cup.

Rhys Patchell was chosen ahead of Evans for the 31-man squad in Japan following a warm-up defeat against Ireland in August.

Evans, 23, has been selected by new Wales coach Wayne Pivac to face the Barbarians for the uncapped match.

"It was pretty tough but it's a new coach and era now and I'm going to be as positive as I can," said Evans.

Patchell and Evans were involved a straight shootout to go to Japan alongside Dan Biggar.

Patchell was selected for the 31-man squad a day after the Ireland defeat. Cardiff Blues fly-half Evans started the game at the Principality Stadium with Patchell coming on as a replacement and impressing in the second-half.

Media playback is not supported on this device Warren Gatland on preparing to face Wales as head coach of the Barbarians

"It was pretty tough, a 40-minute shootout," said Evans.

"I haven't been put in that scenario in professional rugby and the first time I did it was on an international stage.

"Starting the game is a lot harder than coming on. It was pretty tough on my behalf with selection also coming the day after.

"It was playing on my mind and a lot of the other boys' as well. I think there were two new caps and a load of changes. That was difficult to manage."

Evans explained how his region helped him get over the disappointment.

"They (the Blues) gave me two weeks off to completely forget about things but when the World Cup is going on it's tough to switch off!" said Jones.

"It's hard to watch the World Cup but it was also good to see some of the boys (play well).

"Biggs and Patch went well out there, they gave their all for their country and thought they did tremendously well for Wales.

"It took me a little bit longer to get going than what I thought it might."

With Patchell and Gareth Anscombe injured and Biggar unavailable because he plays his club rugby in England, Evans has been picked at 10 for Wales for the uncapped match against Barbarians.

Pivac has identified Evans as someone who can help evolve Wales' playing style.

Media playback is not supported on this device Wayne Pivac talks through his first Wales team selection

"I'm looking forward to the style of play that Wayne and Steve are implementing and I think it will suit me and a few of the other boys," said Evans.

"We've spoken about keeping some things Warren has done well here and changing a few other things. It's exciting times, there have been a lot of smiles on faces in camp, which is really pleasing."

"We are looking to go out there and trying to be positive, especially as it's not a competition, as such, where things are a little more tense.

"We can go out there and get an attacking platform which the crowd have come to see."