Glasgow Warriors: Pick your starting XV to take on La Rochelle
- From the section Scottish Rugby
|European Champions Cup Pool 2: La Rochelle v Glasgow Warriors
|Venue: Stade Marcel-Deflandre Date: Saturday, 7 December Kick-off: 15:15 GMT
|Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland, live text commentary on BBC Sport Scotland website & app
Huw Jones or Kyle Steyn? Ryan Wilson or Matt Fagerson? Who should make the Glasgow Warriors team to play La Rochelle on Saturday?
After being battered by Exeter Chiefs in their second pool fixture, Dave Rennie's side face a huge double-header against their French opponents as they bid to reach the quarter-finals.
Who should make the starting XV? Pick and share your side below.
Pick your Glasgow Warriors XV
Pick your starting XV for Saturday's European Champions Cup visit to La Rochelle.