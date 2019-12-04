Edinburgh: Pick your XV to play Wasps

European Challenge Cup Pool 3: Edinburgh v Wasps
Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Friday, 6 December Kick-off: 19:35 GMT
Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland, live text updates on BBC Sport Scotland website & app

Simon Hickey or Jaco van der Walt? Who should Richard Cockerill select for Edinburgh's European Challenge Cup match against Wasps?

After a disappointing draw against Bordeaux-Begles, table-topping Edinburgh tackle the English side sitting third in Pool 3 at Murrayfield. Pick and share your XV below.

