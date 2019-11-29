Pro14: Glasgow Warriors v Leinster (Sat)

Glasgow Warriors lost out narrowly to Leinster in last season's Pro14 final

Pro14: Glasgow Warriors v Leinster Venue: Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 30 November Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Listen live on Radio Scotland & online

Glasgow Warriors lock Jonny Gray will make his first appearance of the Pro14 campaign when Leinster visit Scotstoun.

Centre Huw Jones and scrum-half Ali Price also start, while loose-head prop and new signing Aki Seiuli could make his debut from the bench.

Key men Adam Hastings, George Horne and Fraser Brown are rested for what is a repeat of last season's final.

Champions Leinster change their entire XV from their European Champions Cup win over Lyon in France last weekend.

Ross Molony captains the visitors, while experienced winger Fergus McFadden is back from an elbow injury to take a place on the replacements' bench.

For the hosts, Ruaridh Jackson comes in at full-back, with Tommy Seymour moving to a more familiar right wing position and Niko Matawalu lines up on the other flank.

Pete Horne gets the nod at fly-half and Rob Harley moves to the back row, with Tim Swinson partnering Gray in the second row, as head coach Dave Rennie makes nine changes in personnel from the heavy defeat by Exeter Chiefs.

"Leinster have great depth and have been the form team in the competition," said Rennie. "They are very well coached, are playing with great confidence and have threats across the park. We'll need to be at our best to get a result."

Leinster, who won last season's final 18-15, lead the way in Conference A with six straight wins, while Glasgow are 14 points adrift in fourth place.

While it was Leo Cullen's side who triumphed in May's meeting at Celtic Park, Warriors were the victors when the teams met in the regular season, running out 39-24 winners in Dublin in April.

Glasgow lost 34-18 at Sandy Park last weekend, with four-time winners Leinster earning a 13-6 success in Lyon.

Leinster centre Jimmy O'Brien said: "They're in our conference so it's almost double points when we're playing against them.

"They're going to have a big chip on their shoulder. They're going to want to come out and beat us, obviously, after the final last year.

"So it's a very important game. We're definitely not underestimating them."

Glasgow Warriors: Jackson; Seymour, Jones, Johnson, Matawalu; P Horne, Price; Kebble, Turner, Rae, Swinson, Gray, Harley, Fusaro, Wilson.

Replacements: Stewart, Seiuli, Nicol, McDonald, Ashe, Frisby, McDowall, Steyn.

Leinster: Keenan; A Byrne, J O'Brien, C O'Brien, Kelleher; R Byrne, Gibson-Park; Dooley, Tracy, Bent, Molony, Toner, Murphy, Connors, Doris.

Replacements: B Byrne, E Byrne, Aungier, Dowling, Penny, O'Sullivan, Frawley, McFadden.