Bundee Aki: Ireland centre agrees three-year contract extension with Connacht

Aki has become a popular figure in Galway since joining Connacht in 2014

Ireland centre Bundee Aki has agreed a contract extension with Connacht which will keep him at the club until the end of the 2022-23 season.

Aki, 29, joined Connacht in 2014 and played a pivotal role as they clinched a shock title triumph in the then Pro12 two years later.

The New Zealand-born player made his Ireland debut in 2017 and has won 23 caps for his adopted country.

"Connacht has become home to me and my family," said Aki.

"I am grateful for the opportunity I have been given to represent both Connacht and Ireland and am delighted to extend my IRFU contract.

"The whole of Connacht have been incredibly supportive of both me and my family and the Ireland supporters have been fantastic from the very first day I was selected for the national squad."

Aki has received widespread plaudits for his commitment to the Galway community as much as Connacht's ranks and the Irish province's coach Andy Friend lauded the centre's "complete embrace of every aspect of life in the west of Ireland".

"Bundee has been an incredible player for Connacht since his arrival in the Sportsground," said the Connacht coach.

"He shares the ambition that we have for the seasons ahead and what he can achieve as a Connacht player."

In 2018, Aki played all five games in Ireland's Grand Slam Six Nations success and also started in the win at home to the All Blacks.

He was part of Ireland's World Cup squad this year although his tournament ended prematurely as he was red carded in their final pool match against Samoa.