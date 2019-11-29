Pro14: Fit-again Bundee Aki returns to Connacht team for Southern Kings game

Bundee Aki agreed a new three-year deal with Connacht on Friday

Fit-again Bundee Aki returns to the Connacht team for Saturday's Pro14 game against Southern Kings in Galway.

Aki's inclusion is one of six personnel changes from last weekend's Champions Cup defeat in Toulouse.

The Ireland centre, who has agreed a new three-year Connacht deal, comes into the backs with Niyi Adeolokun.

Denis Buckley, Tom McCartney and Finlay Bealham form a totally changed front row with Paul Boyle also drafted into the pack.

Adeolokun's inclusion at wing sees Kyle Godwin switch to centre in place of Tom Farrell, who has been ruled out for six weeks by a shoulder injury, while Aki takes over from Tom Daly.

Peter McCabe, Dave Heffernan and Dominic Robertson-McCoy drop out of the front row although the latter is included in the replacements, while Boyle replaces Robin Copeland at number eight.

Club captain Jarrad Butler is named on the bench after missing the opening two games in Europe because of injury.

Head coach Andy Friend said: "We were very disappointed not to come away with anything from France last week, so this is a good opportunity for the squad to bounce back."

Southern Kings coach Robbie Kempson makes three changes from their away win over Ospreys on 9 November.

Yaw Penxe replaces Josiah Twum-Boafoa at wing with Stefan Ungerer taking over from Josh Allderman at scrum-half and Aston Fortuin in for Bobby de Wee in the second row.

Southern Kings' win over Osprey was their first victory of the season after five opening defeats but they remain bottom of Conference B.

Connacht go into Saturday's game fourth in Conference B after winning four of their opening six games as they lie five points behind leaders Munster.

Connacht: Healy; Adeolokun, Godwin, Aki, Porch; Fitzgerald, Blade; Buckley, McCartney, Bealham, Dillane, Roux (capt), Masterson, Fainga'a, Boyle.

Replacements: Delahunt, Burke, Robertson-McCoy, Maksymiw, Butler, Lloyd, Carty, Robb.

Southern Kings: Van Breda; Hollis, Cronje, Mnisi (capt), Penxe; Jackson, Ungerer; Schoeman, Du Toit, Scholtz, Sexton, Fortuin, Burger, Bholi, Louw.

Replacements: Solomon, Vos, Terblanche, De Wee, Lerm, Maree, Masuku, Sithole