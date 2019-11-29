Pro14: Ulster ease to bonus-point 29-5 win over Scarlets

Robert Baloucoune marked his first Ulster start of the season with a try

Pro14: Ulster v Scarlets Ulster (24) 29 Tries: Faddes 2, Cooney, Rea, Baloucoune Cons: Cooney 2 Scarlets (0) 5 Try: Morgan

Ulster eased to a 29-5 bonus-point win over Scarlets in Belfast to reduce their deficit to Leinster at the top of Pro14 Conference A to four points.

Ulster had the additional point in the bag before the half-hour mark with tries from Matt Faddes, John Cooney, Matthew Rea and Robert Baloucoune.

The understrength Scarlets improved in the second half and replacement Jac Morgan scored a late consolation score.

Faddes dived over for his second try in the closing minute of the game.

For Scarlets it was just a second defeat in seven Pro14 games this season and they drop to third place in Conference B as Edinburgh moved above them thanks to an away win over Munster.

In addition to scoring his fifth try of the season, Cooney converted two of his side's tries.

Ulster: Ludik; Baloucoune, Faddes, McCloskey, Gilroy; Johnston, Cooney; O'Sullivan, Herring, Moore; A O'Connor, Treadwell; Matthew Rea, Reidy, Coetzee.

Replacements: McBurney, Warwick, O'Toole, D O'Connor, Timoney, Shanahan, Curtis, Kernohan.

Scarlets: S Evans; Baldwin, S Hughes (capt), Asquith, M Williams; D Jones, Hardy; P Price, Elias, Lee, Rawlins, Lousi, Cassiem, Macleod, Thomson.

Replacements: M Jones, D Evans, Kruger, Cummins, J Morgan, J Evans, Lamb, Conbeer.