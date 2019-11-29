Edinburgh: Munster win cannot 'cover up holes' - Richard Cockerill

Edinburgh beat Munster away from home for the first time in five years

Edinburgh's 18-16 victory over second-string Munster cannot be allowed to "cover up holes" in their game, says head coach Richard Cockerill.

Ten members of the Ireland World Cup squad were absent from a Munster side showing 14 changes from their European Champions Cup draw with Racing 92.

A strong Edinburgh team prevailed to go within two points of Munster at the Pro14 Conference B summit.

"We've got to be better," Cockerill told BBC Radio Scotland.

"We know where we're at, we've got to keep working hard and one day try and be a Munster, which is what we aspire to.

"People that represent Munster are never poor players, young or old, so we hugely respect that. We were delighted with the win for obvious reasons but let's not cover up holes in our game that we need to get better at."

Matt Scott's try and five points from the boot of Jaco van der Walt gave Edinburgh an early 10-0 lead in Cork, but Munster drew level before the break through a Tommy O'Donnell score and the boot of Ben Healy.

Young fly-half Healy kicked two penalties taking the home haul to 16 unanswered points, before Simon Hickey replied from the tee and Eroni Sau's try proved decisive.

"The middle 30 minutes of the game, we sort of forgot how to play rugby," Cockerill added. "We dropped the ball, made lots of mistakes, dumb decisions, and Munster played well.

"Parts of our game I was very disappointed with, but to stop the momentum of Munster and to get back in the game, get back in front and control that last 10 minutes was impressive from us.

"These four points could be huge for us in the shake-up because in our conference, teams that come to Munster very rarely get anything from it. We're very pleased with that but circumstances fell our way. I'm a realist and a pragmatist and I understand exactly where we sit."