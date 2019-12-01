WRU National League results
-
Welsh Rugby
27-30 NOVEMBER, 2019
Specsavers National Championship
Division 1 East
Division 1 East Central
Division 1 North
Division 1 West
Division 1 West Central
SPECSAVERS NATIONAL PLATE ROUND THREE
Newcastle Emlyn w/o Brynamman
DIVISION TWO EAST
Talywain 27 - 10 Newport HSOB
DIVISION THREE EAST A
Abertillery BG 3 - 6 RTB Ebbw Vale
DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL C
Whitchurch 6 - 43 Cardiff Saracens
DIVISION THREE WEST A
Llangwm 3 - 25 Llanybydder
PEMBROKESHIRE CUP QUARTER FINAL
Whitland 8 - 13 Tenby Utd