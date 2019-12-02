Jersey Reds beat Doncaster 27-17 to go second in Championship Cup pool

Harvey Biljon has been in charge at Jersey Reds since January 2014

Jersey Reds boss Harvey Biljon praised his side's clinical play as they went second in the Championship Cup pool after a 27-17 win over Doncaster.

First-half tries from Antonio Harris and Gloucester loanee Alex Morgan saw Jersey lead 10-7 at half-time.

Brendan Owen's first Jersey try and a Brendan Cope score sealed the win.

"In the first half we saw no possession, but the two times we got the ball we were able to convert into points," Biljon told BBC Radio Jersey.

"It was a pretty hostile encounter - Doncaster always bring that - and the set-piece battle and gain-line battle was huge."