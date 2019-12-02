Joe Simpson: Former England international signs new Gloucester deal

Joe Simpson won his sole England cap against Georgia in Dunedin in 2011

Scrum-half Joe Simpson has extended his contract with Gloucester.

The former England international, 31, joined the Cherry and Whites from Wasps in the summer on a one-year deal.

Simpson, who featured in the 2011 World Cup, has made a superb start to his Gloucester career, scoring eight tries in his nine appearances so far.

The club have therefore moved to cement his longer-term future at Kingsholm, although the length of his new deal has not been disclosed.

"I've loved my time here so far," said Simpson.

"Everyone at Gloucester Rugby made me feel really welcome from the moment I arrived ahead of pre-season.

"It's a terrific set-up, a great bunch of players and we're starting to show what we can do on the pitch."