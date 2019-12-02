Mike Ruddock: Ex-Wales coach joins Ospreys in temporary role

Mike Ruddock is a former director of rugby with Worcester

Former Wales coach Mike Ruddock has joined Ospreys on a short-term basis as a consultant to review rugby operations at the struggling region.

Ruddock will "offer support and advice" to interim Ospreys coaches Matt Sherratt and Carl Hogg in December.

"We are delighted to have Mike join us for a month," Ospreys managing director Andrew Millward said.

"The coaches and players have all welcomed the decision to draft him in to offer his support.

The Ospreys say they have negotiated Ruddock's temporary release from his current coaching role with Lansdowne FC in Dublin and with Acorn Global Recruitment.

Ospreys have lost eight out of nine competitive games this season and lie sixth in Conference A in the Pro14 and endured a turbulent week.

Chairman Rob Davies has confirmed Allen Clarke will not return to an Ospreys coaching role "as things currently stand".

Davies says Clarke is no longer in charge of team affairs, but will legally remain an Ospreys employee until his situation is resolved.

Davies says Clarke's situation is due to a "matter of personal conduct".

After considerable success with Newport Gwent Dragons, Ruddock managed Wales from 2004-2006.