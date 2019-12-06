Champions Cup: Ospreys v Racing 92 (Sat): McKenzie set for Ospreys debut

Racing's last Champions Cup visit to Swansea in 2014 finished in a 19-19 draw.

Champions Cup: Ospreys v Racing 92 Venue: Liberty Stadium, Swansea Date: Saturday, 7 December Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Listen live on the BBC Sport website and app

Marty McKenzie will make his Ospreys debut in Saturday's European Champions Cup game at home to Racing 92.

The New Zealand Under-20s fly-half, signed on a short-term deal, is one of five changes from the side that lost to Cheetahs in the Pro14 last week.

Aled Davies partners McKenzie at half-back in place of Shaun Venter.

Centre Owen Watkin replaces Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler, prop Nicky Smith comes in for Rhodri Jones and Adam Beard gets the nod at lock for Lloyd Ashley.

Racing are without Leone Nakarawa after sacking the Fiji lock for not reporting back for duty after the World Cup.

Nakarawa, an Olympic sevens gold medallist in Rio and European player of the year in 2018, was the club's second highest earner behind Finn Russell and had been contracted until 2021.

Racing claim Nakarawa has failed to respond to messages and the the French club have criticised the player's attitude and insubordination.

He has been linked with several clubs already, including English side Sale Sharks who were reportedly in discussions to sign the player.

Ospreys have lost eight out of nine competitive games this season, including both their European ties and sit bottom of Pool 4.

Matt Sherratt and Carl Hogg are in interim charge of the team after the departure of head coach Allen Clarke last week, with former Wales coach Mike Ruddock helping on a short-term basis as a consultant.

Ospreys are without Justin Tipuric, George North and Alun Wyn Jones as they continue a period of rest after their World Cup efforts.

The Welsh region also have a lengthy injury list that includes Wales internationals Gareth Anscombe, James King and Cory Allen.

Teams

Ospreys: D Evans; Dirksen, Watkin, S Williams, L Morgan; McKenzie, A Davies; N Smith, Otten, Fia, Beard, B Davies, Lydiate (capt), Cracknell, Morris.

Replacements: I Phillips, G Thomas, Gajion, Orie, Cross, Venter, Price, Thomas-Wheeler.

Racing 92: Zebo; Thomas, Vakatawa, Henry Chavancy (capt), Imhoff; Russell, Machenaud; Ben Arous, Baubigny, Gomes Sa, Le Roux, Ryan, Lauret, Palu, Claassen.

Replacements: Le Guen, Kolingar, Oz, Sanconnie, Tanga, Iribaren, Volavola, Klemenczak.

Referee: Frank Murphy (Ireland)

Assistants: Rob O'Sullivan (Ireland), Eddie Hogan O'Connell (Ireland)

TMO: Olly Hodges (Ireland)