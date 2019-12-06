European Challenge Cup: Halfpenny back for Scarlets in Bayonne

Centre Steffan Hughes scored Scarlets' winning try in their opening Challenge Cup victory against London Irish

Challenge Cup: Bayonne v Scarlets Venue: Stade Jean-Dauger, Bayonne Date: Sat, 7 December Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Report on the BBC Sport website

Scarlets recall Wales World Cup full-back Leigh Halfpenny for the trip to Bayonne but continue to rest Hadleigh Parkes, Ken Owens and Jake Ball.

Scrum-half Gareth Davies was due to return but is out of the European Challenge Cup game through illness.

Scarlets have adopted the most cautious approach of the four Welsh regions in giving players time off after Japan.

"Everyone's on a case by case basis, and we've got a great squad here," said assistant coach Glenn Delaney.

Wing Johnny McNicholl and prop Rob Evans feature after their appearances at the Principality Stadium last weekend against the Barbarians.

But prop Wyn Jones (hamstring) and flanker Aaron Shingler (knee) are out with minor injuries from the Wales-Barbarians game.

Prop Samson Lee has a shoulder problem, Jonathan Davies and Rhys Patchell are long-term absentees and James Davies is also not yet fit after Japan.

"We're taking the competition very seriously, we are disappointed not to be in the top one [Champions Cup], but the club has a very proud record in Europe and we understand the responsibility on our shoulders," captain Steff Hughes told BBC Sport Wales.

"A group of London Irish, Toulon and Bayonne isn't a Mickey Mouse sort of tournament, they're quality games."

Scarlets have five points from a win over London Irish and a last-gasp defeat away at early group leaders Toulon, while Bayonne have just two losing bonus points in Europe despite having a 50% winning record in the Top 14.

"It went 10 minutes beyond the regulation clock, not often you see that in the modern game, we gave a whole-hearted account playing a different type of rugby which you have to in France," said Delaney of their 17-16 reverse in Toulon.

"We'll have to be good technically and physically, Bayonne have been tracking pretty well in the Top 14 but they play a brand of rugby which suits them with big powerful runners and a good off-loading game.

"We're going to have to deal with the 'route one' aspect and the key thing is putting our attacking stamp on the game."

Bayonne make 13 changes from a Top 14 defeat at Toulouse.

Bayonne: Graaf; Robinson, Lestrade, Muscarditz (c), Baget; Barthelemy, Ruru; Cormenier, Lamothe, Johnston, Van Lill, Jaulhac, Monribot, Heguy, Tau.

Replacements: Delonca, Iguiniz, de Clercq, Maka, Duputs, Saubusse, Ordas, Tisseron.

Scarlets: Halfpenny; McNicholl, S Hughes (capt), Asquith, S Evans; D Jones, Hardy; R Evans, Elias, W Kruger, Cummins, Lousi, Cassiem, Macleod, Thomson.

Replacements: M Jones, Price, Sebastian, Helps, J Morgan, J Evans, Lamb, Baldwin.

Referee: Ben Blain (Scotland) Assistants: Hollie Davidson (Scotland), Graeme Ormiston (Scotland) TMO: Neil Paterson (Scotland).