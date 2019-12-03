Sam Matavesi: Northampton Saints sign Fiji international from Cornish Pirates

Sam Matavesi (centre) last appeared for Cornish Pirates as a replacement against Nottingham on Sunday in the Championship Cup
Northampton Saints have signed Fiji hooker Sam Matavesi from Championship side Cornish Pirates.

The 27-year-old played in all four of Fiji's pool games at this year's World Cup in Japan and can also play as a number eight.

After joining the Pirates from Redruth in 2017, Matavesi had a spell on loan at French side Toulouse last term.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for me to compete at the top level of English rugby," he said.

"I can't wait to pull on a Black, Green and Gold jersey for the first time.

"Northampton Saints is a club steeped in history and the team is playing a fantastic brand of rugby at the moment - plus having a few fellow Fijians here at Franklin's Gardens is a nice bonus. I can't wait to get started."

Matavesi, who is the brother of Newcastle Falcons pair Joel and Josh, also works for the Royal Navy at RNAS Culdrose in Cornwall.

