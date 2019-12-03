Dragons: Dean Ryan ready to recall Wales internationals

Ollie Griffiths (left) and Aaron Wainwright were two of five Dragons players who featured in Wales' win over the Barbarians.

Challenge Cup: Worcester Warriors v Dragons Venue: Sixways Stadium, Worcester Date: Sat, 7 December Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Commentary on the BBC Sport website and BBC H & W; updates on BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru.

Wales forwards Aaron Wainwright and Elliot Dee are set for Dragons comebacks in the European Challenge Cup at Worcester.

Wainwright made five starts and one replacement appearance at the World Cup in Japan.

Dee came off the bench in all seven of Wales matches during the tournament.

Ross Moriarty could also feature in Saturday's game after illness kept him out of Wales' game against the Barbarians last weekend.

Sam Davies, Ashton Hewitt, Leon Brown and Ollie Griffiths are also available after being involved in new Wales head coach Wayne Pivac's first squad.

Dee, Wainwright and Moriarty all sat out three Dragons games on their return from the World Cup as part of efforts to manage Welsh internationals' workload.

Cory Hill is also nearing a return to action after stress fracture in his leg forced him home from Japan without playing a game. The lock has not played since helping Wales beat England during the Six Nations in February.

"Most internationals go back to systems they know at their club, but we've got several guys that haven't been part of pre-season," director of rugby Dean Ryan told the club's website.

"We've got to work out over the next two weeks how we get them back into things in the right way."

The Dragons have a maximum 10 points from their two wins over Castres and Enisei-STM, while Worcester have five points.

The Warriors are fourth in England's Premiership whilst the Dragons are in fifth place out of seven in their Pro14 conference.