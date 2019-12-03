Pierre Schoeman: Edinburgh prop signs new 'long-term' contract

Pierre Schoeman has impressed during his first 18 months with Edinburgh

Prop Pierre Schoeman has signed a new "long-term" deal at Edinburgh, with the South African saying it was "a really easy decision".

The 25-year-old loosehead joined the Murrayfield club in the summer of 2018 from Blue Bulls.

He has scored two tries in 31 appearances for the Pro14 side.

"I'm incredibly excited for a long future at the club," he told the Edinburgh website. "The environment here brings the best out of me."

Head coach Richard Cockerill added: "He typifies the culture and attitude of Edinburgh Rugby.

"He's a good man who works hard every day and it shows that we're building an environment that people want to be part of."