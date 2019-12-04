John Barclay: Former captain retires from Scotland duty after 76 caps

Barclay marked his final cap with a try against Russia at the World Cup in October

Former Scotland captain John Barclay is "unbelievably proud" to have "lived his boyhood dream" after announcing his international retirement.

The 33-year-old Edinburgh forward won 76 caps and played in three World Cups.

Barclay made his debut against New Zealand at Murrayfield in the 2007 World Cup and captained the side in his final appearance against Russia at the Japan showpiece in October this year.

"All good things must come to an end," Barclay wrote on Instagram.

"This isn't an easy decision to make; playing for Scotland is the culmination of years of hard work and dedication and undoubtedly one the best things I will achieve in my life. But for me and my family it feels like the right time.

"It has truly been a privilege to wear the jersey. Not many people can say they got to live their boyhood dream, but I was lucky enough to have that honour and it is something I am unbelievably proud of.

"Not the end of my rugby journey, but the end of one chapter. Thanks for the memories."