Charles Piutau: Bristol Bears full-back signs new two-year contract

Charles Piutau was Bristol Bears' joint second-highest try-scorer in the Premiership last season

Bristol Bears full-back Charles Piutau has signed a new two-year contract with the Premiership club to run until 2022.

The 28-year-old New Zealand international joined the club from Ulster on an initial two-year deal, which started in 2018-19.

Piutau's extended deal comes a week after Fiji winger Semi Radradra joined on a three-year deal from next season.

"My family and I are loving our time in Bristol and it was an easy decision to stay," Piutau told the club website.

"There's a brilliant environment and a group of boys who are giving everything for the jersey and the community."

Piutau made 11 appearances for the Bears in his debut season at Ashton Gate, and was their joint second-highest try-scorer in the league with six.

He played in 17 Tests for the All Blacks between 2013 and 2015 and also had a spell with Wasps after playing for Super Rugby side Auckland Blues.

Bristol are second in the Premiership after winning three of their opening five games of the season.