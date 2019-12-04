Jean-Luc du Preez: Sale Sharks back row accepts three-game ban

Sale lock Jean-Luc du Preez was sent off just before the half-time break

Sale Sharks will be without Jean-Luc du Preez for three matches after the lock accepted a charge of "striking an opponent with the shoulder" following his red card against Worcester.

Du Preez, 24 was sent off in Saturday's 20-13 defeat for a shoulder-led challenge on Graham Kitchener.

He will miss two European Champions Cup group games against Exeter and the Premiership meeting with Northampton.

The South African is free to play against Bath at The Rec on 28 December.